Khanyi Mbau is still the talk of the town after her steamy sex scene that got The Wife viewers talking

Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba's sex scene was so controversial that the popular Showmax telenovela topped Twitter trends for days

Somizi took to Instagram to weigh in on the scene; he applauded Mbau for her growth as an actress

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Outspoken media personality Somizi has shared his views on Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba's trending raunchy scene on The Wife. Mzansi's jaws dropped after the scene that became the talk of the town.

Somizi has applauded Khanyi Mbau and Mondli for perfecting their sex scene on 'The Wife'. Image: @somizi and @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Peeps flooded social media to weigh in on the short clip. Many said the scene was too explicit for TV. Others even questioned Mbau's morals for agreeing to bare it all on television.

IdolsSA judge Somizi has also reacted to the video. According to TimesLIVE, SomG blasted those who criticised the Red Room actress for double standards. He said that people applaud international actors when they do explicit scenes but drag local stars for the same. He said:

"The hypocrysy comes when Americans and Europeans do it and we say "Oh so sexy". We have seen those things and its beautiful to watch because it's a European or American."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Somizi also applauded Khanyi Mbau for her growth as an actress. Speaking in an Instagram video the reality TV star added that Mbau's growth is not because she nailed that sex scene but is just an outstanding actress.

Khanyi Mbau shows major love to her hubby following steamy onscreen romance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba have been trending following their spicy scene on the popular telenovela The Wife. The steamy episode left many viewers impressed with the show.

Mzansi flooded the internet with clips of the scene as they shared mixed reactions about how far actors can go to perfect a scene.

Mbau has however taken to Instagram with an appreciation post for her man. The Red Room actress posted a cosy snap with Kudzai and showered him with praises for allowing her to follow her dreams.

Source: Briefly News