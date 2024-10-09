South Africa is shining brightly at the MTV EMAs after the hitmakers behind Tshwala Bam bagged a nomination

Tito M and Yuppe received recognition in the Best African Act category, and Mzansi is rooting for them to win

Netizens showed love to the hitmakers and their viral track and are counting on them to bring the trophy home

Tito M and Yuppe are nominated at the MTV EMAs for Best African Act. Image: tito_m.012

The geniuses behind the chart-topping hit, Tshwala Bam, have been nominated at the upcoming MTV EMAs.

Tshwala Bam hitmakers bag MTV EMA nod

The TikTok viral hit, Tshwala Bam, is not done making a noise and recently earned its producers an international award nomination.

The names are out, and Tito M and Yuppe have been nominated for the Best African Act at the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

With the song becoming a global sensation with its viral dance challenge, it was only a matter of time before the gents finally received their flowers.

Not only that, Mzansi is also shining after both DBN Gogo and Tyla bagged nominations in the same category, further proving the influence of South African artistry.

Tito and Yuppe celebrated the recognition with posts on their Instagram pages and had loyal fans rallying behind them for votes to bring home the award.

The EMAs will officially kick off on 10 November 2024 in Manchester, and voting lines are now open. Tito and Yuppe are also gunning for a Grammy Awards nomination:

Mzansi shows love to Tito M and Yuppe

Netizens are raving over the pair's success and can't believe how famous they have gotten in the past few months, with many rooting for them to win the award:

Dingswayo_N was impressed:

"Mzansi is cooking in the entertainment industry this year."

_officialMoss said:

"Congratulations and good luck to them."

AfroNeneBae wrote:

"Nice one! Because the dance was taking their shine away."

Tyla bags 2024 Ghanaian Music Award

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's latest award win.

The Water hitmaker bagged a massive win at the Ghanaian Music Awards in the Song of the Year category for her hit song.

