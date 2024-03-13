Tshwala Bami is doing huge numbers on streaming sites and has peaked across several platforms

The viral hit led to a dance trend on TikTok, with everybody and their mother joining the challenge

The track's co-producer, Yuppe, told Briefly News that the support has been encouraging

The ‘Tshwala Bami’ song has amassed over 12 million streams across several streaming platforms in just two weeks. Images: official.tito_m, yuppeyeager

Source: Instagram

Just a month into the viral Tshwala Bami challenge, the TikTok trend has contributed to the song being a global hit. The track has peaked at number one on several streaming sites, including Audiomack and YouTube Music, and continues to soar.

Tshwala Bami reaches new heights

Since the inception of the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, the trend has become the topic of conversation in many blogs and social media posts. At the same time, the song made its way to many playlists even before its official release.

Released on 23 February 2024 at the peak of the challenge, the trend saw a number of A-listers jam to track, from Jason Derulo and the Les Twins to Mzansi's own Robot Boii and Bontle Modiselle.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to a post by entertainment commentator, , the dance challenge produced over 2M videos and amassed just over 2.6B views.

Music licensing platform, Africori revealed that the song peaked at number one on Apple Music, YouTube Music, Audiomack, and Spotify. Tshwala Bami is also the most-Shazamed track across seven African countries and the second worldwide.

Moreover, the track has amassed over 12.6M streams across all digital streaming platforms, and sits on over 3.7M plays on Spotify.

Speaking to Briefly News, Yuppe said the love from his supporters keeps him going and is a testament to his hard work:

"The love and the support have been crazy! All of it keeps me motivated and keeps me going. I’ve met so many great people through all this.

"I had no idea this jam would be this huge. Finally, all my hard work is paying off."

Mzansi reacts to Tshwala Bami success

South Africans are impressed by how well the song is doing:

mnm_meya said:

"It's goated this one."

luluvuyelele was stunned:

"The power of TikTok challenges!"

Blessing_Pha threw shade at DJ Maphorisa:

"At least Maphorisa is not involved."

Bontle Modiselle shares new Tshwala Bami dance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bontle Modiselle's second attempt at the Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

The choreographer received mixed reactions to her new entry, with some fans showing love while others saying she was overdoing it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News