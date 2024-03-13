Two Korean dancers took part in the popular Tshwala bam Amapiano dance challenge

They uploaded a TikTok video making the moves, they nailed them and left many speechless

The online community reacted to the clip, with many impressed by the duo and feeling envious

Two Korean men impressed Mzansi with their Amapiano dance moves. Images: @81dad/ TikTok, @moredance81/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Two Korean men slayed the popular Tshwala bam dance challenge. Their video was shared on TikTok.

In the video uploaded by @81dad, the two men are in a dancing studio, rocking their comfy clothes. One of them wasn't wearing a top. They did the moves nicely in sync.

The challenge started with three guys who were having fun and decided to invent a dance. They uploaded the clip on TikTok, and it caught attention quickly and had people practising and trying to copy the dance. Some did it without fail, but many not so much so.

Korean men dance to Amapiano

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the Korean men's moves

The video of the two gents garnered over 6 million views, with many online users impressed by how they managed to pull it off perfectly.

@Namja Chingu ❤️ adored:

"South Africa the originals of Amapiano truly taking the world by storm ."

@kguthi4 was charmed:

"I'm confused, did I marry too early ."

@Nells applauded:

"You nailed it khuphuka Squid game ❤️."

@Bibow_zar051 loved:

"Goku and vegeta are killing it."

@Zanele Mashibini stanned:

"As a South African I give it a 10 out 10 and your South African name is Sbuda."

@Ronald felt envious:

"How you do it it's looks so easy but hey I have been moving like a snake the past week."

@theko_n_pe expressed:

"Thanks to Tiktok amapiano I've seen some of the finest dancers from South Korea...didn't they're so versatile! & I'm here for it! "

