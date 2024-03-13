A TikTok video of vibey churchgoers singing on their way to service grabbed over 206,000 views

The footage displays unity and joy between the trio and viewers are charmed by their vibrant energy and harmonies

Many people appreciate the inclusivity and cultural integration shown in the spontaneous singing

A singing video of vibey churchgoers gained online popularity. Image: @nompumelelonkosazaneyog0

Source: TikTok

TikTok users stumbled upon a video that made their hearts swell. A group of churchgoers decided to turn their car ride into a full-on sing-along session.

Vibey group sing a church song

Netizens loved hearing their tight harmonies and seeing the beautiful mix of people having fun over a chorus. The two ladies and the white guy who sang the song proved that joy knows no bounds or cultural backgrounds.

Singing video makes waves on TikTok

Seriously, after watching this TikTok gem posted by @nompumelelonkosazaneyog0, you can't help but feel like you're part of their crew. And judging by the flood of likes and comments, it seems like everyone else wants in on the action too.

Watch the video below:

Netizens stunned by churchgoers

It was refreshing to see something as pure and uplifting as this for many netizens.

Read some comments below:

@mati said:

"Cha sekumnandi ngempela."

@user5521804141417 posted:

"Only in South Africa."

@MphoYaMorena asked

"Kganthe what is happening ka makgoa a mo Afrika Borwa?"

@user1735084111713 wrote:

"This is beautiful. I need to see more videos of him."

@sifisombuyane mentioned:

"There is a new grant coming just because of this."

@bebe36890 stated:

"Yoh first you make them sangomas now amapostola."

@user6692312907461 commented:

"Our sisters are doing an exceptional job."

@Nontobekomashezi2 added:

"MaZion amahle I am coming on Good Friday."

@lebomonyuku said:

"I thought I've seen it all."

Gogos sing Gospel acapella style in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTokker was proud to present the routine she had with other ladies. In a video, the four women did the most praising their Lord.

Some elderly women did a memorable routine on TikTok and got 80,000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who had hilarious takes about the video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News