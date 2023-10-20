A month after purchasing her car, a woman finally chose to take it for a spin on the open road and captured the moment on video

Her clip has inspired many people in Mzansi to share their own driving stories, especially when they first got a car

From funny parking mishaps to first-time driver excitement, the comment section was filled with stories

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman finally decided to drive the car she bought after a month of it being parked. Images: @faii_cee

Source: TikTok

After owning a car for an entire month, a woman decided to take her car out for a drive on the open road.

Woman drives a new car

This might seem like a small step for many, but for TikTok user @faii_cee, it was a moment filled with excitement and maybe a touch of nervousness. For her, this drive marked a new chapter in her car ownership journey

The video captures her driving on the highway at night, attempting to relax her nerves while adjusting to the road. People throughout Mzansi shared their stories about how long it took them to gain confidence driving and praised her for doing so well.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise woman's courage

People throughout the country showered praise on the woman for having the courage to drive. Her determination and bravery have inspired many.

Netizens shared their own stories of driving in the comment section:

@sarlee said:

"I’ve been parking mine for two months. I’m using public transport for work,anxiety is too much."

@koketso_M joked:

"Never parked mine... But nerves are busy with me everyday."

@Tam joked:

"Parked mine for two months now I go buy bread in Cape Town."

@VSJ shared:

"My nerves everytime I drive. Its insane."

@Ntomfoot WaKb Madela commented:

"I can relate.. I rarely get in and when I do gosh my knees, the way they tremble after I arrive at my destination."

@mora..tee said:

"After I bought my car I refused to park it all cause I am paying for it."

Learner driver has Mzansi in stitches

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about two women going places, but unfortunately for them, they are not headed very far with a car driven by a beginner.

A silly Twitter user shared a funny post on social media and had the perfect caption for his video of a new motorist.

South Africans always love a good laugh and joked about the 'legendary' way Nthabiseng stopped the vehicle she was learning to drive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News