A video of a thug attempting to hijack a motorist at gunpoint has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows s car driving on the road before an armed man approaches it and gets abruptly run over

Many netizens were entertained by the footage and lauded the driver for not allowing the thug to get away with his crime

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A thug was unlucky in his attempt to hold one motorist at gunpoint. Image: @khan_zahid3

Source: TikTok

A thug's plan to stop and hold a motorist at gunpoint failed dismally.

Being held at gunpoint is very scary. It is a life-threatening situation where you have no control over your own safety. The person holding the gun could be unpredictable and could harm or kill you at any time.

TikTok video shows botched hijacking

A video posted on TikTok shows dashcam footage of a car driving on the road before an armed man quickly approaches the car and points a gun at the motorist.

The driver didn't think twice as they drove over the thug.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react with banter to the video

Many netizens were amused by the video and praised the driver for their brave move.

mbulelokhumazi replied:

"That lady with the Tazz crawled over the thieves so many can drive over them."

Maanda said:

"I've watched this more than once with so much joy."

Kamo_Kwanele04 commented:

"Should have reversed back into him, but I'm still happy with the decision you took of not stopping."

Al-Kabeer said:

"I think you dropped something. Just reverse in high speed and check, please."

yane9_5 wrote:

"Poor driver, the spirit of the Tazz Lady possessed him and he lost control of his car. I hope he's okay now."

Kirsty commented:

"And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why you always ALWAYS leave space between you and the person in front of you."

Bryce Mark Nacken said:

"That hooray should have played after he got hit."

Burglar drops TV and returns to stomp on it in failed robbery

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a thug caught red-handed in the middle of a house robbery has gone viral on TikTok.

The amusing CCTV footage shared by @mister_sanguy shows the unidentified man standing on a table as he unmounts a flat-screen TV placed on the wall.

A few seconds into his act, a woman appears on the scene and fights off the thug in an effort to try to get hold of her TV, which lands on the floor before the thief runs out and back into the apartment to stomp on the TV before running off again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News