A massive elephant pressed against a stationary car in broad daylight, shattering the windshield and terrifying the occupants

Social media users were shocked and concerned by the chilling footage, wondering how the vehicle owner would file an insurance claim and expressing concern for the elephant.

Some social media users advised staying quiet when approaching wild elephants to avoid provoking them

An unsettling video of a massive elephant pressing against a stationary vehicle in broad daylight had social media users disturbed.

An elephant smashed a car windshield with occupants inside. Image: @sahihoffical/TikTok

The footage shared on TikTok by @sahihoffical shows the huge mammal walking on the road as it approaches the car and walks around it. The elephant presses against the car, seemingly attempting to sit on it, and smashes the windscreen with its weight, terrifying the occupants.

"An elephant pressed on a car, shattering the windshield, but the occupants were unharmed, highlighting the elephant's strength and the car's durability," the post was captioned.

Social media users react to the video

Many netizens were left gobsmacked at the chilling footage and near-death experience. Others wondered how the vehicle owner went about putting a claim with his car insurance, and some expressed concern for the elephant.

asked:

"What do you say to insurance? ."

Rochelle Arendse210 wrote:

"I only watch wildlife from the safety of my sofa ."

sweery222 commented:

"Hope you’re okay. I would’ve panicked and reversed, which is probably not ideal. ."

Margaret Nyange said:

"You are supposed to be super quiet when you come close to wild elephants...I am a Kenyan, and I know this by experience."

Zulu Zinzile wrote:

"I'd like to know how this conversation went with the insurance."

noneofyourbusiness commented:

"Is the elephant ok?! with all the glass???."

Elephant stops by for breakfast at family's house

In another article, Briefly News reported that some foreigners perceive Africa as just one big jungle where animals roam the streets freely with no control.

Well, after seeing a now-viral video of an elephant stopping by for breakfast at a family's house, they may be convinced that South Africans live among wild animals after all.

A video posted on TikTok by @cliffafrica shows a large elephant peeping its head into a kitchen door of a house said to be in the Kruger National Park, which offers a wildlife experience that ranks with the best in Africa.

