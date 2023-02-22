Two women who allegedly robbed two students at gunpoint are in hot water with members of Mpumalanga SAPS

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the students were robbed of their two iPhones and a wristwatch

Photos of the armed robbers have been released on social media with the hope that it will lead to their arrests

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

MPUMALANGA - Police are searching for two women who robbed students at gunpoint at the Riverside Mall in Mpumalanga.

Police are searching for two women who robbed students at gunpoint. Image: @CliffShiko

Source: UGC

The pair allegedly targeted two girls by pretending to ask for directions. When the students showed them the way, one suspect showed them a gun.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the firearm was reportedly inside the woman’s handbag. According to TimesLIVE, the students were held hostage.

The assailants threatened to kill the girls if they screamed. They were robbed of their two iPhones and a wristwatch.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police are investigating a case of robbery with a firearm. Pictures of the women have been released with the hope that it will lead to information about their whereabouts.

Mohlala said anyone who spots the alleged armed robbers is urged to report it at the nearest police station immediately.

Mzansi reacts as police search for armed female robbers

@hlu_joe said:

“SA is a movie.”

@ZiyaMadlakes commented:

“This country is on another level.”

@Guerrillaz2 added:

“They should monitor the curtain shops where she buys her dresses.”

Dwarsloop Mall robbery: Mpumalanga police search for 30 gunmen with undisclosed amount of cash

Briefly News also reported that police are searching for about 30 armed men who stormed a mall near Bushbuckridge on Tuesday, 7 February. The assailants, carrying handguns and rifles, raided several shops in the Dwarsloop Mall.

The gunmen used explosives to gain access to cash inside numerous safes. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that the assailants made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the safes and machine slots, and stole shoes from the Spitz store.

During the robbery, it is believed that the gunmen fired shots as several empty cartridges were found scattered around the crime scene. The total value of the items is yet to be determined.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News