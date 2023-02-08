Mpumalanga police are searching for 30 armed men who allegedly raided several shops in the Dwarsloop Mall

The gunmen used explosives to gain access to cash inside numerous safes and machine slots located in the area

Police have activated a 72-hour plan and a team of investigators has been tasked to find the perpetrators

MPUMALANGA - Police are searching for about 30 armed men who stormed a mall near Bushbuckridge on Tuesday, 7 February.

Mpumalanga police are searching for 30 gunmen in connection with the Dwarsloop Mall robbery. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

The assailants, carrying handguns and rifles, raided several shops in the Dwarsloop Mall. The gunmen used explosives to gain access to cash inside numerous safes.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE that the assailants made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the safes and machine slots and stole shoes from the Spitz store. Some of the affected businesses included Gold Rush, PEP Home and PEP Clothing.

During the robbery, it is believed that the gunmen fired shots as several empty cartridges were found scattered around the crime scene.

The total value of the items is yet to be determined. According to SAPS, a 72-hour plan has been activated following the robbery.

Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga SAPS, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, will lead a team of investigators to bring the perpetrators to book.

Citizens express anger following Mpumalanga mall robbery

@Makulankondzo18 said:

“Bushbuckridge used to be a good place to reside because of less crime but rhino poachers changed the place.”

@Moithat commented:

“If they can send SANDF to go search each house on that side of Dwarsloop, can thank me later! Those who broke the stay around there! Lot of criminals at Dwarsloop! Even police who stay are criminals! Phase two especially.”

@stripymouse wrote:

“The joys (not) of living in this lawless country.”

@MmikhoiBrands posted:

“A sharp increase in these crimes.”

@SAFinmin added:

“Dwarsloop Mall, near Bushbuckridge, was targeted last night by a highly specialised and armed group (or groups). Road access to the mall was blocked ahead of time and the mall was systematically ransacked.”

