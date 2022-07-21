The Lakeside Mall in Benoni was robbed by gunmen armed with Ak-47s and pistols on Wednesday afternoon, 20 July 2022

They fired shots randomly, hitting an employee, and police are investigating cases of business robbery and attempted murder

A video of the horrific ordeal has been shared on social media in which the suspects can be seen fleeing

JOHANNESBURG - At least 15 robbers wielding AK-47s and pistols stormed into the Lakeside Mall in Benoni on Wednesday, 20 July. The assailants robbed a store and fired shots randomly before shooting a worker.

Armed robbers stormed into the Lakeside mall in Benoni and made off with several items. Image: Lakeside Mall/Facebook & Noam Galai/Getty Images

They made off in three getaway vehicles. Eyewitnesses who spoke to News24 said the robbers stole clothes and described the incident as a movie. They added that security fled the scene when robbers stormed into the mall.

Police are investigating cases of business robbery and attempted murder. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said a manhunt has been launched to find the suspects.

“A female worker from one of the shops sustained injuries and she was taken to the nearest medical care centre. No arrests have been made yet,” he said.

Lt-Col Masondo added that police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

A video of the horrific ordeal has been doing its rounds on social media. In the clip, the suspects can be seen making off with the stolen goods while other robbers fire shots at the entrance of the mall.

The shopping mall also confirmed the incident.

South Africans horrified by the mall robbery:

@NtokozoZN2 said:

“A government and a society that thinks things will be normal with such high rates of unemployment, this was 15 people with no concrete plans for the future cause I doubt what they were robbing was even worth shots being fired.”

@kwanda95561344 wrote:

“We are under siege, this is crazy. Police minister do what you are paid for.”

@RealQueen_Norma commented:

“Bheki Cele must be fired.”

@StevevB8 posted:

“AK47s have always been the weapon of choice for terrorists.”

@IamItAll5551 stated:

“We’re doomed if we don’t step up to take our country back from these criminals.”

@alan_exton added:

“Becoming the norm under the control of Cele. Why is he still here when there are good people that can do this job successfully. Fire Cele, soon it will be too late to reverse this institution to normality. Cyril, do your job as President of RSA and not ANC.”

