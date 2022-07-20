Minister of Police Bheki Cele dumped at least 30,000 litres of confiscated alcohol during his recent visit to Khayelitsha

He visited the area in response to the mass shootings in the area and held a meeting with community members

Cele's spokesperson said the community has high levels of violent crime, alcohol and drug abuse, firearms and illegal liquor outlets

WESTERN CAPE - Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Khayelitsha on Monday, 18 July, following a string of deadly shootings that claimed the lives of 11 people over the weekend. The minister disposed of 30,000 litres of confiscated alcohol during his visit.

Police Minister Bheki Cele destroys 30 000 litres of alcohol in Khayelitsha. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Cele met with community members at the Desmond Tutu Community Hall. According to TimesLIVE, the minister’s Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba the community is plagued by high levels of violent crime, alcohol and drug abuse, a proliferation of firearms, high number of illegal liquor outlets.

Cele said 86 police officers have been restationed to high priority cares and added that it would assist heavily in proactive and reactive policing. The minister, currently in the hot seat as calls for his removal from office is growing, made several other controversial comments during his visit.

Cele questioned why local liquor authorities were not doing their job correctly. He also raised questions about why random checks were not being carried out on foreign-owned spaza shops. According to News24, citizens were promised a new police station in a park home by Tuesday, 1 November.

South Africans rip into Police Minister Bheki Cele for dumping alcohol:

@IamSizweking said:

“Look how happy he is when it’s time to flush alcohol.”

@MajorMjoli commented:

“This one likes to put on a show for the masses.”

@Fabrice26492610 posted:

“His greatest accomplishment as minister.”

@Dvan63581717 wrote:

“The Minister of Alcohol. Bheki Cele is obsessed with alcohol. From Covid to non covid. Watch out minister it’s addictive.”

@Mickey_Cru stated:

“Any murderers or ra*pists fall out of the bottles? Catching them would have been better time spent.”

@jo97243785 added:

“We are so glad the minister found his purpose in life. Doing the job of a constable.”

