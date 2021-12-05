Centurion Mall is trending on social media after the shopping centre experienced a robbery over the weekend

At the moment not many details are available but it's alleged a cellphone store was targetted

Peeps took to the comments section demanding mall security step up their game right away

#CenturionMall is trending online after the mall reportedly experienced a robbery over the weekend. Social media users are really concerned that the shopping centre has become a hot-spot for criminals in recent years and are asking management to beef up security ASAP!

Centurion Mall is trending on social media after the shopping centre experienced a robbery over the weekend

Source: Instagram

, trusted newsman @Abramjee did not have much to share on the events but could confirm that a cellphone shop had been robbed.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section, sharing their concerns about the increase of crime during the festive season.

Many people also urged security services to step-up their game especially since these sorts of crimes are becoming more common.

Check out some of the comments below:

@TheBrolli said:

"Centurion Mall is like a drive-thru for criminals. The joint gets hit every week."

@Boe27 said:

"Centurion Mall has become the unsafest place in Centurion. I was so scared to leave the saloon."

@lerato_morapedi said:

"Centurion mall and Northgate Mall are places you go to if you wish to place your life in danger. Those malls are always getting robbed."

Botched robbery at Durban mall, robbers accidentally shoot each other

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that four men allegedly tried to rob a shop in the Workshop mall in Durban, but in an awkward turn of events the men accidentally shot each other as they tried to leave the scene on foot.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said at 8 am on Monday 22 November 2021 the four men stormed the mall and held staff at a clothing store up at gunpoint. They stole cellphones, but their exact motive is unknown at present.

The suspects got away, but the store opened a case of business robbery at the Durban Central police station, Times Live reports.

Details of the botched robbery

Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, stated that paramedics received reports of a shooting at the Workshop mall and they responded to the calls.

According to IOL, the paramedics were greeted by a large number of police officers when they arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Van Reenan added that the suspects and mall security had an altercation, which may have caused the four men to shoot each other by mistake while fleeing.

Reactions to accidental shooting during robbery

@Lindani_031 asked:

"How ya'll know they didn't mean to shoot each other?"

@uBabalwa_ believes:

"Nothing works in this country! Even criminals are incompetent."

@ThembaChrisK said:

"Festive is around the corner. We will see more of these."

@SirrSiz shared:

"A Proudly South African headline."

Source: Briefly.co.za