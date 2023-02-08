Limpopo police are scratching their heads after thieves dug up a grave and stole the corpse, which had been interred on 22 January

Authorities have opened a case of violating a grave and theft but still don't know why the body was stolen

South Africans are full of theories, with some people speculating that the crime was motivated by witchcraft

LIMPOPO - Police officers in the Mopani District in Limpopo have been confronted with an unusual case after a body was dug up from a grave and stolen.

The police in Limpopo have opened cases of violation of a grave and theft after a body was stolen. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & stock image/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A family member noticed that the deceased body was missing on Sunday, 5 February, when they went to clean the grave site in preparation for a tombstone unveiling.

According to The Citizen, the deceased, Modike Philemon Masedi, died on 15 January 2022 and was buried seven days later.

Authorities don't know what motivated the unusual crime, but Mokwakwaila police have opened cases of violating a grave and theft, IOL reported.

From witchcraft to zombification, South Africans speculate about the corpse theft

While Limpopo police are still scratching their heads about the motives behind the theft, South Africans are offering unusual theories about what could have motivated the weird crime.

Here's what people are saying:

@Poopsiecle commented:

"Jeso, the witches of Limpopo."

@demidashgod7 claimed:

"Must've been a feud in the family over the burial of the man."

@TotsShelly theorised:

"Only in this country. Bodies are dug up and body parts are used by sangomas for muti. What a time to be alive. Or dead, in this case."

@Mamashianoka alleged:

"Limpopo is full of voodoo and obvious evil."

@KabZ81280567 stated:

"Zombification."

@Deee___ added:

"Jiki jiki the corpse is selling vegetables in Mozambique."

@MissP40482475 stated:

"This is witchcraft."

