A truck that was transporting milk stopped in the middle of the road and had people lining up to empty it

One motorist took a video showing how people took advantage of the broken-down truck filled with milk

Online users were amazed by how quickly people acted to get some free milk as they gathered to get it

A truck broke down and people did not waste time plundering what it was supposed to deliver. People realised it was a milk delivery truck and brought containers to get their fill.

People decided to get "free" milk after a truck delivering milk broke down on the road. Iamge: Twitter/Judaeda3

Online users reacted to the scene and opinions were divided. Some thought it was funny, while others saw a much more severe problem.

Twitter video shows truck with milk getting looted

A truck filled with milk attracted people after it broke down. The video shows how people brought containers to collect litres of milk from the truck. Watch the full video below:

South Africans react to seeing looting of milk from truck in Twitter video

Looting often happens in Mzansi when trucks get stuck on the road. Online users were amazed to see how quickly people acted. Some people thought it looked like a scene from The Hunger Games as people were desperate to get free milk.

@TCMLesenyeho commented:

"There's something really uniquely wrong with KZN ppl, something you can't trace in other provinces. They need some serious introspection and repentance."

@FrontAzania commented:

"Unbelievable yet true indiscretions and mobs thieving. Lawlessness and the culture of consumption without producing, what ANC encourages. That culture leads to these irresponsible behaviours by fully grown-up adults who should know better."

Lakheyii commented:

"South Africa yi film."

@VendaVendor commented:

"The Hunger Games."

@jmrgrowth commented:

"Nothing to see here. Just criminals."

@Manikipi commented:

"I dont know how business people think but if this were my business, I would send a second truck to them to feed their families."

@Wandi_Star commented:

"This country is lawless. The high crime rate starts at home."

