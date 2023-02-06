A South African mother finally decided to use all the help available to get the house chores done

This decision was not welcome by her 15-year-old son because it meant he would have much more to do

His reaction in the hilarious TikTok video gained one million views and had other mothers sharing their stories

Another one? It's not easy being the dishwasher. @pettyndlovu/TikTok

There is an old Sepedi saying that goes "Makhura a ngwana ke go rongwa", which loosely means that a child's energy is to be used in service.

This South African mother is enforcing that lesson in her household and taking joy in doing so. In a viral TikTok video that gained one million views at the time of publishing, the mother hilariously uses the caption: "Finally using the dishwasher that I purchased 15 years ago."

This 15-year-old dishwasher has feelings and pulls faces

You'd think she was talking about some old machine that had been in storage for over a decade. But she was talking about her unimpressed 15-year-old son, who was hunched over the kitchen sink, washing the dishes.

We all know that feeling when someone pulls up to the sink with another dish when you're almost done with your chores. But lo Mama is just happy the dishwasher works.

Watch the video below:

Other South African mothers share their dishwasher stories

You'd think the young man would get some sympathy, but more mothers came out with hilarious anecdotes of their own.

@carolhlogs commented:

"That dishwasher has attitude just like mine."

@maryanname4 added:

"I think mine is broken. It makes funny sounds when I have to use it."

@porschemasesi said:

"Mine is 16-years-old and works if I kick it first"

@Msizi Simon Ndlovu

"Let’s use our machines guys. They are expensive and moody."

