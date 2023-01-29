A brave woman who was excited to be at the MTN taxi rank in Johannesburg through all caution to the wind

She recorded a vlog at the notorious taxi rank with her cell phone in full view of everyone around her

Mzansi people on social media worried about her safety and many said she was attracting thieves

A woman shot a vlog at the MTN taxi rank in Johannesburg. Image: @ndivhosmall/TikTok

A woman living by the "You only live once" motto took out her phones at the MTN taxi rank known for being a high crime area with many reported cases of robberies and pickpocketing.

The young lady can be seen asking for advice from her social media followers in the video posted by @ndivhosmall.

She excitedly announced in the TikTok clip that she was at the taxi rank while speaking in a loud voice. The woman was carrying one cell phone in her left hand while recording with the other cell phone in her right hand.

Watch the TikTok video taken at the MTN taxi rank below:

Mzansi people's reactions to the brave woman's TikTok video

Netizens said the woman's video gave them anxiety because thieves roaming around that area might target her and rob her.

@mo_chau said:

"I'm holding my phone so tight on your behalf."

@reggietee93 posted

"You’re lucky you managed to finish that video."

@esterdube140 mentioned:

"Just remember even the SABC crew were robbed live on their own cameras."

@challiqua wrote:

"That guy who passed behind was about to take it until he saw that you were shooting a live video."

@lulz_m stated:

"The anxiety I have on your behalf."

@gxabashe0 added:

"Put your phones away because you are about to get followed and necklaced."

@usercarol049 shared:

"Those two passing behind you are going to take your phone."]

@chunli6157 commented:

"No one’s talking about the lady in the back."

@bassi.bontle said:

"Put your phone away."

