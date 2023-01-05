A hilarious picture of a man using his umbrella in a taxi had South Africans amused and curious

People were left with questions about the picture wondering why he needed the umbrella in an enclosed space

People commented with various theories on why the guy needed cover inside the Quantum taxi

A man was sitting in a taxi with his umbrella wide open. Online users were curious about why he needed to do it.

A man took out his umbrella in a taxi and the photo had Mzansi in stitches. Image: Twitter/Ori_RSA/Getty Images/ Thomas Burwick

People cracked jokes at his expense, making random guesses on why he needed the umbrella. Speculations include him having relationship troubles.

Man uses umbrella in taxi, SA reacts

A picture on of a man left South Africans wondering why he was using an umbrella in a taxi. People were curious about the reasons and came up with wild theories before noticing that he was sitting directly underneath a sunroof.

People cracked jokes about the hilarious display and added to 's tweet that the gent was going through a rough patch. Taxis are common transport in Mzansi and online users confirmed that sitting under a sunroof is blazing hot and would justify the umbrella.

@Moss2718 commented:

"He's protecting himself from the sun's heat."

@IkagengH commented:

"The sun that comes through the sunroof is the most brutal thing you will ever feel, yesis."

@Ree_Chaka commented:

"Ngiyamzwela mina, the sun is blazing hot under that emergency exit."

@RenaissanceAfro commented:

"Venda sun can make you do that trust me."

@MLipeet commented:

"The man is dealing with January differently."

@WaNkwatisa commented:

"He wrote off the rented GTI nga December now he's on his way back to GP to face Avis."

