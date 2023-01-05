One older woman was caught on camera being dishonest and online users were left in awe of her daring spirit

Security footage shows how the gogo savagely took advantage of someone who dropped their money

People were in stitches over the video and discussed what they would do if they were in the same position as the old lady

One elderly woman left people surprised by her actions. She did not think twice before picking up someone's cash on the floor.

An elderly woman noticed a guy dropping money on the floor and she innocently picked it up without giving it back. Image:@kulanicool

People did not expect the old lady to do someone dirty in broad daylight. Many peeps were especially impressed by how calm she looked during the whole scene.

Old lady takes man's money in store

One gogo saw a guy drop money and took it for herself without wasting any time. Her stunt was caught on security cameras and the video went viral. The clip posted by @kulanicool shows the woman picking the stranger's money up off the floor and going on about her business in the store.

Online users often see daring thieves and peeps were amazed to see the older lady making the decision to take the man's money and spend it immediately. Others said they could relate because they would have done the same thing as the woman.

@Phumza_A commented:

"He probably needed that for transport."

@Rough_Angell commented:

"She didn't even flinch."

@notTKagain commented:

"It’s the fact that she spent it there and then."

@the_drummist7 commented:

"Legogo wastes no time."

@Didi_Mmusi commented:

Laughing because I forgot R250 wiith the ladies’ at work last week and when we checked the cams to see who came in after me because no one was coming forward after numerous emails were sent, guess what? The magogo of the floor had taken it. Slick these ones."

@hamidukingu commented:

"Gogo is a mafia."

@ClosetQueen5 commented:

"I'm sorry but I cackled a bit."

@Didi_Mmusi commented:

"Hau magogo. I love how innocent she looked after taking it."

