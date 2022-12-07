A man got caught on camera stealing multiple bottles of alcohol in the most creative way that was almost impressive

The video shows how he robbed a bar blind with very little effort using his flexibility and perfect timing

Online users could not stop cracking jokes over what they saw in the video, and many shamed him

A man's daring stunt to get free alcohol left netizens in stitches. People could not believe it when they saw a grown man transform into Spiderman for a few bottles.

Online users reacted to the video with countless jokes, some even admired the man's skill. Others saw a more serious side as they commented on his desperation.

Man scales over bar counter to steal alcohol

A video shared on Facebook shows a man stealing alcohol in a daring way. The man approached the bartender, whom he got to leave before he climbed over the counter and snatched a total of five bottles from the shelf.

Watch the full video below:

Online users could not help but crack up over the video showing how desperate people are during December's festive season. Many people commented on the man's brazen display of theft.

Simosakhe Chamane commented:

"Well balanced, quick and accurate."

Lungiswa Mangaliso commented:

"I mean the stupidity of thinking there aren’t any cameras."

Londiwe Mlambo commented:

"You never see it coming with these formal wearing guys! And uvese ungakholwa."

King Takalani commented:

"Imagine, now the whole world seeing his bad side even when he ll be an old man , we ll see him and the owner doesn't want the money anymore."

Ntlanga Ka Bheko Nqabane

"Politicians can learn a thing or two here on how to do a clean job when stealing."

Mthatheni Mqedi Mthiyane commented:

"He's working for his children."

Simphiwe Tebeka commented:

"The stretch of his legs got me laughing."

Khalil Kevin Bux commented:

"He knew she is bad with math … she had to go collect change from the back. Lol."

BathoPele Buzilele Kwantu

"Whole grown man, then we wonder why 2000s are out of control, whemmma."

Simon Lekwape

"Ai, some people are so heartless. Poor families will not have a good December because their mom will either not have a job or earn very less after being blamed for negligence. Meanwhile, he is just having fun."

Uhm Juss Smash commented:

"This is called 'Stock taking'"

