South Africans had a hard time containing their laughter while a man gave hilarious commentary to rogue dustbins

They had been washed away due to the heavy rainfall the province experienced the day before

Peeps couldn't help but make their own wise-cracking comments, as well as applaud the gent for his humour

The heavy rainfalls experienced in Gauteng dampened the mood of many. Except for a humorous man who decided to film a dustbin gliding down the street because of the gushing water.

The weather in Gauteng had dustbins hilariously cruising down the street. Images: sahcrid/ TikTok, Hinterhaus Productions/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

sahcrid was the man behind the humourous and entertaining words and even had their child in the passenger seat, adding to the hilarity. The TikTok also brought out the inner comedians of Mzansi, who commented on how it was their exes cruising down the street.

Intense rainfall

Gauteng experienced a lot of rainfall at the start of the week, so what's actually seeing water gushing like this isn't ordinary. However, the dustbins lined up and floating alone are definitely one for the books.

The man was even followed by one of them when he pulled up to the robots, adding to the weirdness of it all.

Peeps loved the vibrant gent's energy. See the comments below:

Philip Ngubane said:

"Haibo did they wait for the light to turn green before they crossed "

Thozi mentioned:

"If there’s a nyaopes living in the area they are sure getting the blame for the disappearance of dustbins "

Lolz_sarcasm92 commented:

"This time the recyclers are innocent "

Liz Swart shared:

"Don't worry that's just my ex."

Galectik posted:

"Never in my life did I ever think I'd see a man try to get away from a gang of dustbins "

Kelly Barrett said:

"A whole new world, A new fantastic point of view "

user8715881051866 mentioned:

"You must indicate wena "

Liana Flischman commented:

"I love your sense of humour."

Source: Briefly News