A man tried to bargain with hospital staff after getting prescribed medication with a warning that he should stay away from alcohol

With the festive season coming up, the patient was not happy, and he did his best to try and work his way out of taking the medicine

Online users were amused as they cracked jokes about how hard the man was trying to plead his case

One guy was not pleased to hear that he would not be able to drink while taking medicine. A video caught attention as people were in stitches over the man's reaction to the news.

A man was not happy that he was going to drink during the season for health reasons and netizens were amused by his reaction. Image: TikTok/AdvBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Online users comment their jokes about the clip of the man who wants to drink for December. A few people commented that they could relate to how the man felt.

SA amused as man wants alcohol despite being sick

A video posted by shows a man in a hospital getting instructions that he cannot drink alcohol with his medicine. The man can be heard protesting the instructions saying:

"ke December, I can drink"

December is one of South Africa's most lit times, and online users were in stitches as they commented their jokes. Many made fun of his desperation, while others could feel his pain as they've been through the same thing.

@nechibongueny commented:

"Bro literally negotiating with his health."

@LizzoKefas commented:

"Boss’a wants to go drink."

@Trevolta_24424 commented:

"Pain of being denied booze this festive #hello December."

@MarupingGaebee9 commented:

"This is against festive code."

@IsaacM078 commented:

"It's December guys, come on."

@zandilekhumalo_ commented:

"Let the poor man drink."

@perc_mille commented:

"It’s all smiles now … but broer meds and bev mix will kill you … fr fr."

@brianPhoenixS commented:

"I can relate guys. I was in the hospital for two weeks in this month and they told me the same thing."

@Kaybee82096868 commented:

"Udecember manje do or die."

