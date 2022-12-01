South Africans weren't happy with the way a motorist promised a homeless man R2 and drove off without giving him

The man driving the car was looking for some words of encouragement and was told just to go party it up

Mzansi roasted the gent for not following through and asked questions about what happened to the other man's arm

A motorist was put on the chopping block for not coughing up the R2 he promised a homeless man for some words of encouragement he would give in return.

A homeless man was somewhat duped into giving some helpful words for free. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@AdvoBarryRoux posted the clip online asking what happened to Alostro's (the homeless man) arm. The Twitter post drew people who were curious about why he was like that, but their attention was diverted to the motorist, who many found to be stingy.

Alostro has recently become quite popular because of his words of wisdom. Many clips of him can be found online of him saying thought-provoking or hilarious things. In this clip, when asked about some words of encouragement, he told the motorist that he should just party.

South Africans quickly called out the guy for not being a man of his word. See the comments below:

@tinkler13940932 said:

"Why to pretend like you gona give him something… Encouragement ya yini."

@majorleague1313 mentioned:

"This guy so broke he couldn’t even give him R2 "

@ThatFatGuyTrev shared:

@Sean_Melvirn commented:

"Dude... He is busy looking for words of encouragement... Since when Alostro ele motivational speaker "

@Thabo_Mosena said:

"Aow My G, why osa mofa R2 nyana. Alostro is a national treasure."

@zibuselemdakane posted:

@mpunzinator mentioned:

"Only in South Africa where homeless person is famous and a celebrity "

@Mamboh13 commented:

"So he didn’t even give him R2 after wasting his time mxm."

