South Africans were quick to shower a stylish small-town attorney with praise after he shared some snazzy snaps

The man's outfit was adored, with one commenter pointing out that it fits him well and that his shoes were great

Mzansi's netizens gave truckloads of positivity to the man and congratulated him on his success

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A man's stylish outfit stole the show when he posted snaps of himself celebrating being an attorney, but Mzansi praised his achievement nonetheless.

South Africans asked a proud attorney where he got his stylish shoes and praised his style. Images: @TumeloBogosi2/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@TumeloBogosi2 is the proud lawman who rocked an immaculate blue suit that's colour matched his cool shoes. The Twitter post even had peeps asking where he got the shoes.

Becoming an attorney puts one through lots of trial and tribulation, so it's no wonder that @TumeloBogosi2 would post pics celebrating the achievement. The man is quite proud of his profession, even sharing tidbits on his thoughts about certain aspects, such as:

"I have a soft spot for Magistrates who are patient with legal practitioners, especially regarding CLP’s. It really warms my heart to see a Presiding Officer taking his/her time guiding and assisting a practitioner."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps were happy to see the gent shining and asked questions about his outfit. See the comments below:

@luzuko_04554 asked:

"Where did you buy your shoes? And congratulations ❤️❤️"

@bozzie_t said:

"A suit needs to fit perfectly love this "

@eskay_6 mentioned:

"Brother where does one get this case?"

@Phakisochowe posted:

@Phenomenal_Ofi asked:

"Are you based in Christiana? Which Law firm are you from? Maybe you can correspond with us."

@bozzie_t mentioned:

"A suit needs to fit perfectly. Love this "

@_neodeon commented:

"That’s a great shoe Tumelo. Sjoe!"

@MonarengSecret said:

"Beautiful picture right here."

R74 M Lottery winner talks boujee shoe collection while having dinner with Simz Ngema, SA stresses for safety

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one lucky South African woman won big on the Lotto, R74 million big! Becoming an instant millionaire, the lady had the pleasure of having dinner with the beautiful Simz Ngema to discuss what the future now holds.

While the SA Lottery gives winners financial advice, what they do with their money at the end of the day is on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News