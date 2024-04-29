A South African woman named Boitumelo Bee Sebilo shared a TikTok video reviewing KFC in America

While she didn't speak much during the initial bites, her facial expressions revealed some misses and wins

The video sparked amusement online, with South Africans commenting on the unusual items and Boitumelo's funny reactions

A South African woman was not too impressed after trying out KFC from America.

American KFC has SA woman shaking her head

TikTok user Boitumelo Bee Sebilo posted a video of herself trying out a KFC meal from America, which had various products from the chicken franchise.

In the clip, Boitumelo is seen unboxing and showcasing some mac and cheese, a chicken wrap, mash and gravy, a scone and some meat.

Although she didn't say much during the first impressions taste test, Boitumelo did not hide what she thought of some of the products. She pointed out that the scone was a huge miss, the mash and gravy was better than the one sold in SA, and the chicken failed to meet her expectations.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes at American KFC

Many netizens were amused by Boitumelo's American KFC review. They joked about some of the food and her facial expressions upon tasting it.

Phocused Bunny. asked:

"eKFC bathengisa ilanyaza lapho? (They sell lasagne at the KFC there?)."

Tree sap isn't honey commented:

"Bit the chicken and looked at us like it was our faultai but the review is great❤️."

noma commented:

"Lapho they love their scones hleng."

Nomsa Motha joked:

"Bafaka amakhekhe efuneral ☺️ (They include funeral cakes)."

baasbaby commented:

"Ngicela ungi thengele uithumele ngo Shein (please buy it for me and send it via Shein)."

#figoZat replied:

"Your facial expressions are killing me."

Dennis the Menace said:

"Ayimnandi ngisho uyibuka (It doesn't look nice just from looking at it)."

️️ asked:

"Is not make sure neh?."

