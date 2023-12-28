A woman on TikTok showed people her bad experience with a popular fast-food franchise in South Africa

The lady in Johannesburg visited a Northriding fast food branch and received horrific service that endangered her health

Online users were raving after seeing the details of what went wrong with their order and how the restaurant staff reacted

A Johannesburg woman shared her awful experience after trying to buy fried chicken. The lady went to a popular spot in Northriding where she was served low-quality food.

A TikTok video shows a woman in Northriding Jackal Creek Corner where she bought rotten chicken. Image @_godfmilylove

The lady filmed her experience and showed people that the Jackal Creek Corner branch had a big problem. Hundreds of people commented on the harrowing video of her fast-food experience.

Johannesburg lady enraged after buying spoiled food

A TikTok video posted by @_godfamilylove shows that she bought some fast food and bit into it only to find out it was rotten. Lady found out that the workers were ordered to sell the meat despite reporting that it had gone off.

Watch the video below:

South Africa disturbed by rotten food

Many people were concerned, seeing that the restaurant is quite popular. Others commented on the video with their own bad experiences.

A stranger said:

"Girl you should've called health inspectors!! would've gotten thousands of rands."

SK commented:

"Best report to department of health. They should be able to revoke there license."

HellboyyyyAfrica wrote:

"Imagine us drunk people just eating."

johanvanniekerk69 added:

"Friend of mine found a chicken leg full of maggots under the skin."

Sabura007 was upset:

"Just wish you can make the manager eat it ngenkani."

