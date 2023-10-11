One TikTTok video shows a woman in Johannesburg eager to get a tray of sushi served in a unique way at a restaurant

Online users were amused by the TikTok video showing how anticlimactic it looked when the Joburg eatery's sushi came

Mzansi netizens had many jokes about the lady’s failed elevated sushi experience that caught on camera

A woman showed people that her sushi date in Rivonia was a fail. The lady wanted to take part in a trend that involved flaming sushi.

A TikTok video shows a woman in Johannesburg being let down by a failed flaming sushi at a Rivonia restaurant. Image

Source: TikTok

Sadly, the lady’s vlog only showed the reality of trying to get an Instagrammable meal. One woman’s sushi-eating adventure was a mess. People thought the lady had a hilarious experience.

Sushi fail goes TikTok viral

A woman @meladi27 showed people she wanted to try the flaming sushi trend. The video shows the waiter at the Rivonia restaurant failing to set the sushi alight.

Watch the video:

Mzansi peeps in tears over sushi fail

Many had jokes about the woman's sushi experience. Netizens felt sorry for the waiter who tried his best.

preciousnkosi said:

"As long livuthile kancane ilangabi."

Quinton QM commented:

"Ahhhh, it's giving Dr Matthew."

Unathi.Ndlela wrote:

"I feel so embarrassed on their behalf."

Tyrelle gounden added:

"No, but the way you looked at him in the end, like, 'That's it?'"

Reeki was amused:

"Her face, man."

People try sushi for 1st time

Many people often go viral for trying sushi for the first. One family tried sushi for the first time, and they all did not like it.

Source: Briefly News