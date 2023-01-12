A TikTokker went to a restaurant where he got served some sushi with an exciting twist that went viral

People were thoroughly amused by his reaction to getting served the raw fish dish that was set alight

Online users were in the comments cracking jokes about the video where he gave his opinion on the meal

A beloved TikTok creator went viral over his shenanigans. The young man is internet-famous for his ferocious appetite.

The TikTokker's latest video left many thoroughly amused. Online users could not stop raving about the viral clip.

Young man reacts to being served sushi on fire

A video by @dismormal_boyy got millions of views as the creator tasted sushi that was on fire. In the video, he tries to touch the flame and gets scared. The TikTokker then tries, in vain, to eat with chopsticks. In the end, he tastes the sushi and says:

"Hmm, delicious... I am lying."

Watch the full clip below:

SA laughs over TikTokker's reaction trying sushi set on fire

People cracked up over the sushi videos creator, @disnormal_boyy, who is a popular comedian on TikTok. His video once again inspired peeps to leave comments, poking fun at his chopstick skills.

Betty Bee commented:

"The chopstick handling is stressing me out."

Kgosi_Lengana commented:

"It’s the chopsticks for me!"

Nompilo commented:

"It's your honesty at the end."

Rea Mokolopo commented:

"So no one noticed how he’s holding the chopsticks on the wrong side?"

Lord T commented:

"O bolela maka ka nnete [You truly are lying]."

Bee khumalo commented:

"Lol, the last part."

Yvonne commented:

"This is the only video that almost convinced me to try sushi - but yoh, that last statement."

Nkometjana commented:

"This guy mara."

