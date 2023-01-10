A snake keeper went viral because of a hilarious video of her python trying to get a taste of her hand

The woman avoided the snake bite and then gave her pet the middle finger, before it went back to its cage

Online users were thoroughly amused by the viral video as it got millions of likes and thousands of comments

A woman who breeds snakes was handling an unhappy reticulated (retic) python when it tried to bite her.

A woman's huge python tried to bite her and she gave it the finger. Image: TikTok/@megaconda

The lady's reaction to nearly getting bit by a snake went viral. Online users commented with jokes about the whole scene.

TikTok of lady almost being bit by snake goes viral

A video on TikTok by @megaconda shows a snake handler dodging a bite from her pet snake, a retic. In response to its attempt, she gives the snake the middle finger. According to Atlanta Zoo, the retic breed of python is well-known for being aggressive.

TikTok viewers react to video of aggressive retic python

Online users were thoroughly amused by the human-to-snake interaction and flooded the comment section. Some people commented that they thought the snake looked like it understood the rude gesture.

taba commented:

"How would it feel if the snake bit you omg."

Megan replied:

"All snakes have teeth. It still hurts."

What Da Flufff commented:

"Lol, I love the whole, gives finger snake understands to go back in."

Kitten taken commented:

"These comments are not it. This is a retic, very intelligent and smart. Also, they like to bite sometimes."

Friends commented:

"I’m on the snake's side."

Marisa Binch commented:

"The tail, I was so scared you’d trap the tail!"

Random person commented:

"The end was scary. Jumpscare."

Banana_dep commented:

"The way he/she went back into the enclosure when you flipped it off."

