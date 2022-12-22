A popular content creator @disnormal_boyy once again displayed his big appetite in a video with his friend

The online sensation was having lunch with his friend and shared a pizza, but it ended with them eating separately

Sitting at the table, the guy wasted no time getting to the food and people were amused with his approach to eating pizza

One foodie went out with his friend and had a pizza date. Social media star @disnormal-boyy is notorious for the way he eats food.

One man had lunch with his friend and nearly finished a pizza by himself. Image: culturecollecter

Source: Instagram

The latest video of him having pizza for lunch left people in stitches. The clip had many comments, as people said his reaction was funny.

SA amused by man aggressively devouring pizza

One funny guy, @disnormal_boyy, went viral when he ate lunch with a bit too much gusto. The man practically inhaled a slice of pizza, and his friend, @zillewizzy, was distraught. Watch the full video below:

People commented on the video thoroughly amused. Many were in tears over how the man's friend was so disturbed that he ended up dividing the pizza and using his own plate.

itss_renny commented:

"Just discovered new way of eating pizza."

anjieb_70 commented:

"I’m glad this is a joke cause he can’t even savor the pizza."

biggie_reloaded commented:

"I literally cried watching this."

uzak_lo commented:

"Does the cameraman get a piece though?"

itskabelo_ commented:

"Ay Mara pizza from mall of the north bangs different with your pedi brahs."

trameofficial_ commented:

"These two, LOL!"

iss_shawty_csa commented:

"What the hell is going on."

raykongstar commented:

"Constipation 101."

Source: Briefly News