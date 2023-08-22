A young child's first experience with sushi was shared on TikTok and amused more than a million people

The TikTok captures the priceless reaction as the kid cautiously tastes and then spits out the roll of sushi

Many viewers found his unfiltered reaction entertaining, leading to hilarious engagement in the comments

A boy was captured eating sushi with chopsticks. Image: @bossladycakes22

Source: TikTok

One boy experienced sushi for the very first time, and the memorable moment was shared on TikTok.

Child reacts to the taste of sushi

His unexpected reaction took people by surprise, quickly gaining attention and amusement among viewers.

The kid's facial expression as he cautiously tasted the sushi was quite entertaining. With a slow and deliberate motion, he eventually spat out the unfamiliar food.

Sushi video goes TikTok viral

The amusing clip shared by @bossladycakes22 currently sits on 1 million views and more than 1 700 people dropped a comment.

People were stunned that the little man who used the chopsticks like a pro did not take a liking to the Asian-inspired cuisine.

Many could relate to the child's honest and unfiltered response to trying something new.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused but kid's candid reaction

@MokgadiKhashane said:

"Not me trusting his chopsticks game kere this is our sushi master.""

@TebogoT commented:

"My taste buds are not the target market for sushi. It has its people! "

@SisandaMtshotana stated:

"He can hold the chopsticks and I can't."

@Authar added:

"The reason why I don’t enjoy sushi it’s because I’m poor I’m not there yet. I’m sure my taste buds will change after I make it in life."

@LePythogo commented:

"This was me for the first time trying sushi. I had to swallow because I was sitting with my bosses at year-end function. "

@NellyZimu said:

"As for the change in facial expression."

@Valentinemasekela wrote:

"I love him too much because that's me I will never eat sushi even on my death bed. "

@Rose88 mentioned:

"He really gave me hope the way he was holding those chopsticks. "

