A South African woman has taught people on social media how to create new soap bars from old leftover pieces

She posted a 20 seconds video on TikTok, and it was a massive hit reaching over 2.4 million people

Millions of netizens appreciated the eco-friendly hack, which reduces waste and promotes recycling

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A TikTokker posted a video of her moulding soap bars. Image: @refilwefifi244

Source: TikTok

A tutorial video about making new soap bars from old ones is getting lots of attention on TikTok.

Woman demonstrates soap moulding technique

In the video posted by @refilwefifi244, a Mzansi woman demonstrates the simple process.

First, she collects the small leftover bits of soap. Then, she puts them in a clean pot and heats them up. After that, she pours the melted soap into a mould. She lets it cool down and harden. And that's it! She now has brand-new soap bars with different shapes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Soap video promotes reusing and recycling

People are loving this video which amassed 2.4 million views in four days. Many viewers promised to try it themselves because it's a great way to recycle old soap and make something useful again.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users appreciate soap moulding video

@mpilenhlekhumalo said:

"Next thing you eating Lux flavoured pap."

@thupetsigift mentioned:

"To us who use soap until it disappears. "

@leo.cardiaaa suggested:

"Use those soaps until it is the size of a sim card."

@Van_Toka wrote:

"Next thing the chicken is having a bubble bath in the pot."

@CitizenKane posted:

"ANC economy is rough so I understand the logic behind this. But also this is exactly why our parents told us not to eat at other people's houses."

@desi asked:

"Will the cycle ever end? Because it will get smaller again. Then you cook again?"

@LaDyTsele stated:

"Those soaps are not finished mos. They should break into two, then I know is time for a new soap."

@Miss_ Motheo added:

"Guys some things just attract poverty."

Woman turns 1 bar green soap into litres of detergent worth R80 in TikTok video, SA discusses the genius trick

In another article, Briefly News reported that a lady on TikTok showed people an interesting hack. The lady used one bar of soap to make several litres of detergent.

The video by the woman received more than 18,000 likes. Many people thought it was interesting to see how she was able to get a bargain at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News