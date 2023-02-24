TikTok star Lance Sibeko created a hilarious video series of South African DJs playing international songs with a local twist

In his latest video, Sibeko shows what it would be like to hear Rema's 'Calm Down' played by a South African DJ at a local party

The video received over 500,000 views on TikTok and left South Africans laughing out loud

Baby calm down! Mzansi style. @lance_sibeko/TikTok

TikTok star, Lance Sibeko, returns with his hilarious South African DJ series. This time he showed audiences what it would be like to have Calm Down by Rema played by a South African DJ at groove. The post accurately depicts the unpredictable spins our local DJs put on a record sometimes.

Lance Sibeko continues "Return of South African DJ" TikTok series with new rendition of Rema

Penny for Rema's thoughts after hearing this remix of their song. Mzansi would probably be grooving to it, regardless. The main character in the video seemed confused by the DJ's creativity on this one. You can take a look at the video and see what you think:

TikTok video had over 500 00 views and left South Africans laughing out loud

Netizens know relatable content when they see it, and if you have been to a Mzansi groove, you've heard this type of remix before. Some South Africans were in the comments in tears from laughter. Here is what some of them had to say:

Mlamu ✰ said:

"South Africa is the best."

@Thembie.N said:

"Kwaze kwamnandi lana."

Amanda Kagi Mokgosi added:

"I'm here for the political fashion, kuyafiwa."

Source: Briefly News