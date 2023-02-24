One TikTok creator convinced his dad to join him when he did the Uncle Waffles dance trend

The young man gained fame on TikTok by dancing to South African beats with his parents

Online users were more than ready to give their thoughts about how they did in their latest dance TikTok

Amapiano dance trends have been all the rage on TikTok. Uncle Waffles started a popular dance routine, and many people have since followed suit.

A TikTokker joined in on the fun and brought his dad along. People loved seeing the young kid and his father do the most on the amapiano beat.

Father and son go hard to amapiano banger for TikTok dance trend

A TikTokker, @chadjones957, danced to amapiano with his dad. Seeing the father-son duo pull off Uncle Waffles' dance amazed people. The father and son video were completely in sync and recreated viral moves.

Watch the video below:

South Africans rate how well TikTokker's dad did Uncle waffles dance

Mzansi loves to dance, and people were amazed by how well the father did. Many people said he came through with the facial expressions.

SD Lioness entertainment commented:

"I love the way you guys enjoy music when performing, the facial expression and movement is everything for me. Do a video with my song."

VIC10PLAYHO commented:

"Your dad understood the assignment."

Benewaa Sophia commented:

"Your dad ate it."

Brenda kimototi commented:

"Love your facial expressions."

Samuelk commented:

"Amapiano will be the end of us."

Sphe commented:

"It’s the choking eyes for me."

