Two girls went viral on TikTok for dancing to amapiano while in Europe and added their twist to how they grooved to it

The stunning women were in Paris as they took to the streets to show off some Nigerian and Ghanaian viral dance moves

Countless people commented on how the girls were representing Africa in the best way possible by dancing to Umlando

People were amazed by these ladies dancing to amapiano in the Paris City Centre. South Africans were impressed to see the gorgeous women representing the country's music by grooving to the viral hit, Umlando.

Two women on TikTok dancing to amapiano on the streets of Paris. Image: TikTok/@anishathai

Source: UGC

Online users from Africa were all proud to see African music and dance represented in France. People complimented the women on there for this month.

2 Women performing to amapiano with Nigerian moves wows the internet

A video by @anishathai of two women pulling off a popular dance routine to amapiano went viral. The girls were in the Parisian streets, showing off their flawless legwork.

Watch the video below:

African netizens proud of amapiano millions in European Street

Mzansi loves amapiano, and people in the comments applauded the young women and said they danced like they had African roots. People in the comments claimed that the girls looked like they could be from various countries, including Nigeria and Ghana.

Kelebogile commented:

"Braids ate."

mbalimndebele595 commented:

"You should have danced to Afro beats instead of amapiano song. Amapiano has it's own dances just like those are afro beats moves."

MsClaudia_11 commented:

"You killed it."

Sinazo Silimela commented:

"It's giving good vibes."

martineverest_ commented:

"They got Nigerian genes in them."

claragwebu commented:

"South African amapiano to the world."

Ice Spice 4 commented:

"As an African I am dissapointed in myself."

Manuel Walter

"That is a Nigerian dance move, leg work/ happy feet."

Angel commented:

"I’m a Nigerian living in Nigeria, buh I can’t even dance legwork to safe my life! Kudos you guys."

Ben commented:

"Why am I seeing Ghanaian vibes in you guys."

Source: Briefly News