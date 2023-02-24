One woman tried to teach her child how to dance to a genre of music that is common among South African coloured people

The viral video shows how the lady's son couldn't keep up with the yaadt music that was playing

People were amused to see the South African boy struggle with a type of dance that he should be familiar with

A mother and her son went viral on TikTok. The lady was trying to teach her son to dance to a music common in South Africa.

A South African kid who lives in the US lost his sense of rhythm, and even his mother could not help. Image: @chanty7945

Source: UGC

Online users were in stitches as the loving mom made some moves for her child to follow. People were amused as the kid failed to keep up with the yaadt music.

Capetown woman tries to teach son to dance to yaadt music

A woman on TikTok, @chanty7945, made a video with her son who is not gifted a dancing. In the video, the mother demonstrates the moves he should follow, but he does them utterly wrong with an offbeat tempo.

Watch the video below:

Young SA man in America has dance moves reviewed by Mzansi

Many were in stitches over the young man living in America who did not have the South African rhythm. People were amazed by how badly he danced to yaadt music.

Alistair Haddon commented:

"That was a good laugh."

The Bosmans commented:

"As a person with no rhythm please help him. The Lord knows if I could dance I would be a problem."

Tracy commented:

"My sister!! Bring that child home."

_chanty_ · replied:

"Jirre is daar hoop vir hom? [Yoh, do you think there is any hope for him?]"

Marche commented:

"At least his trying mommy."

Tammy™️ commented:

"He just needs the right Gatsby to loosen the moves"

Source: Briefly News