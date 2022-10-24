One woman took to her widely followed TikTok account with a slick clip of her dancing to an amapaino track

Mrs Bullock is a high school teacher who is proving that we are all one, and this is just another clip that shows that

The people of Mzansi could not stop watching the clip and let the teacher know that she had some fire moves

A Mzansi TikTok star, and high school teacher, left citizens screaming over a clip of her getting her groove on to a vibey amapiano track. White folk are stepping up their groove game.

Mrs Bullock got her groove on to amapiano, and her followers were impressed. Image: TikTok / Mrs Bullock

Source: UGC

If there is one thing that unites the people of Mzansi, even in times of total devastation, it is music and dance. So, clips like this really bring that Rainbow Nation feels when it is needed most.

TikTok user Mrs Bullock has over 134k followers, who all love her energy. She recently posted a clip of herself jiving to amapiano, which clocked an impressive 293k views.

Guuuurls got the moves!

The people of Mzansi are here for Mrs Bullock’s moves

Yes, Mrs Bullock! Mzansi peeps came out in their numbers to let the woman know that her moves put a smile on their faces.

Take a look at some of the hype:

@Nqobile said:

“Mrs Bullock I hope uyasazi isizulu , uyashisa girl”

@MudesiRSA said:

“you killed it”

@Zinhle_Sangweni21 said:

“You dance way better than me ”

@iluv_kati>>> said:

“Washa wena, ate and left no crumbs ”

@Sheronick Jacobs said:

“Aayyyeeeeeee killing it every time”

@user6429521959084 said:

“Saw you video trending on fb you such a vibe much love ”

White teacher unites Mzansi with heart-warming dance for students: “A slight glimpse of a South Africa we want”

In related news, Briefly News reported that A Pretoria High School for Girls' teacher is winning hearts on the internet after a TikTok video of her dancing to Salary Salary by Robot Boii did the social rounds.

High School pupils surrounded and recorded her as she unleashed her vibey facial expressions while moving to the song. The young teacher impressed people online, and most joked that she understood the assignment.

Mzansi commented that she exemplified what a good teacher should be with her openness by relating to students beyond the classroom.

Source: Briefly News