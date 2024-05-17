The former Big Brother Mzansi have been receiving gifts and cash from their die-hard fans since their exit from the show

The season four contestants Yolanda, Liema and Zee are the most stars that cashed from their fans

The Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala is also one of the stars who got the most gifts, money and fully paid trips from her fans

These are some of the 'BB Mzansi' stars that cashed from their fans. Image: @_zintlezee, @liyema_pantsi, @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi became the most loved show by netizens, and many contestants who took part in the reality TV show gained a considerable fan base that consistently took care of them even after they exited the competition.

A look at how much Liema, Yolanda, Zee and Khosi Twala cashed from fans

According to TshisaLIVE, after Yolanda Mukondi was disqualified from the show for making a joke about sexual assault during the season four BB Mzansi, Mukondi hosted a meet-and-greet and Mythos, where her fans gifted her with a lot of trendy clothes, bags, an iPhone and MacBook, and an additional R102K.

The model posted about the gifts on her Instagram page, thanking her fans.

See the post below:

Liema receives an additional R50K from fans

After walking away with a quarter of a million, Liema Pantsi gained many followers and fans after her exit from Big Brother Mzansi. She also broke into the music industry when she dropped a song with singer and actress Cici.

Pantsi also received a fair share of gifts and moola from her fanbase. They donated R50K for the star, and in total, she got R300K.

Liema also posted about her song with Cici Impumelelo sitting on the number one spot of the music charts on her Instagram page:

"IMPULELELO IFIKILE & it’s sitting on No.1."

See the post below:

BB Mzansi finalist Zee receives R100K cheque from fans

Previously, Briefly News also reported that the former BB Mzansi housemate Zee Mofokeng received a MacBook, an R100K cheque and a camera from her fans.

This was after the star made it to the finals of the reality TV show, along with Mpumi, Makhekhe, McJunior, and Papa Ghost.

Zee posted about the gifts on her Instagram page.

See the post below:

Khosi Twala's fans gift her with spa dates and trips across the world

Undoubtedly, the Big Brother Titans winner Khos Twala is the most spoiled contestant in Mzansi. After winning the R1.8M from the show, many of her fans still blessed her with money and all-expenses-paid trips within and outside the borders of South Africa.

In April 2024, her fans, known as the collective Khosi Reigns, splurged on an all-expenses-paid trip to a serene game lodge in Limpopo and posted about it on social media.

See the post below:

McJunior under fire for asking for donation

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi contestant McJunior recently asked netizens for donations.

Despite winning the R2 million prize, fans wondered why he would possibly want more money. Mzansi called McJunior greedy despite being a millionaire.

