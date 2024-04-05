Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, McJunior recently asked netizens for donations

This after he won the R2 million prize, leaving fans to wonder why he would possibly want more money

Mzansi was outraged by McJunior's pleas, saying he was being greedy despite being a millionaire

‘BB Mzansi’ winner McJunior is campaigning for donations from his fans. Images: mcjunior_bbm

Source: Instagram

The winner of Big Brother Mzansi season four, McJunior, left tongues wagging when he asked supporters for donations. This after he walked away with the R2 million grand prize, leaving fans to wonder what influenced his sudden greed.

McJunior asks for donations after winning BB Mzansi

Following his win on Big Brother Mzansi, it appears that the incredible R2 million prize wasn't enough for McJunior.

Taking to his TikTok page, "Inkabi yase Atlanta" posted a verifying his banking details to supporters for donations.

It's unknown what the donations are for, however, it's not uncommon for former BB Mzansi contestants to take part in crowdfunding campaigns to raise money.

Briefly News reported that Yolanda's supporters were willing to raise R1 million after her eviction, though the campaign eventually died down before it could reach the target:

Mzansi weighs in on McJunior's campaign

Netizens called McJunior greedy, confused as to why he would ask for donations after winning BB Mzansi:

Nduduzo___NNI asked:

"A whole 2 million? Why are you milking other kids dry when they already used their money to vote for you?"

BrownShugar11_ was stunned:

"This guy has no shame. After winning, you are still asking for contributions? Thief!"

Rose031090 wrote:

"This is the greed the bible tells us about."

thatgirlieee posted:

"You're so shameless."

Meanwhile, his supporters have his back and vowed to make donations:

ThisIsBett promised:

"Sending 400 dollars. You deserve everything, king."

Patra4King said:

"Thanks, now I'm going to drop."

titusson_zealot was proud:

"I love this season's housemates standing on business when it comes to contributions. You must use this opportunity well."

Vann3yjay wrote:

"Please, he needs money to move around before Biggie transfers the 2million."

Liema Pantsi records song with Cici

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Liema Pantsi, recording a song with Cici.

The ladies shared videos from their studio session, even posting snippets of their song, and received a huge thumbs-up from supporters.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News