One thing about South African football players and their wives is that they know how to flaunt their expensive assets

The former Bafana Bafana star Dino Ndlovu's wife, Felica, recently showed off her new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

The former Bafana Bafana star's WAG shared the picture of her new ride on her Instagram page

Dino Ndlovu's wife shows off her new car. Image: @dino_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

The former Bafana Bafana footballer Dino Ndlovu's wife, Felicia Ndlovu, had made headlines on social media.

Dino Ndlovu's wife shows off new car worth R4.4M

One thing about Mzansi's footballers and their partners is that they sure know how to give their fans and followers chest pains with their expensive lifestyle and taste for luxurious things.

Not so long ago, Briefly News covered a story about former Kaizer Chiefs star Hendrick Ekstein's success and how he is making millions through his construction company. Now, former Bafana Bafana star Dino Ndlovu's wife, Felicia Ndlovu, flaunted on social media her new luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, which is worth R4.4 million, on her Instagram page.

Felicia posted the picture, which she has now deleted, of herself taking her R4.4 million beast for the drive to play tennis. She had also posted several pictures of her G-Wagon on social media in 2019.

She captioned the pictures:

"Everywhere I go I prosper. Everything I do always works out for me. I am attracting unconditional love, abundance, clarity, incredible experiences, and sacred connections. I am thriving in every way. Things are becoming more clear for me. I celebrate my life #Mrs."

See the post below:

Source: Briefly News