Stellenbosch FC shot-stopper and captain Sage Stephens said he has hopes of playing for Bafana Bafana

At the age of 33, Stephens might be too old for a national call-up, but the Stellies star said he is still aiming to impress coach Hugo Broos

Local football fans backed Stephens to earn a call-up on social media, while some believed the player did not deserve a place in the national squad

Despite starring for Stellenbosch FC, goalkeeper Sage Stephens has yet to be called up to the Bafana Bafana squad, but the 33-year-old has not lost hope.

Stephens has established himself as the number one at Stellies, and despite his age, he believes he can still impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper says he will keep pushing for a place in the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

The former Cape Town City and AmaZulu FC shot-stopper said he has to remain consistent while Stellies look to stay competitive after losing key players during the transfer window.

Sage Stephens wants a Bafana Bafana call-up

Stephens speaks about his Bafana dreams in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to KickOff, Stephens dreams of playing for Bafana, whose first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is nominated for a top Ballon d'Or Award.

Stephens said:

"I would say that my consistent performances have shown that I am capable. If that call-up does not come because of my age, I can do nothing about that. The only thing I can do is make sure that my performances are at a good enough level to be considered."

Fans back Stephens

Local football fans said on social media that Stephens deserves to be in the Bafana squad, while some said the player should focus solely on club football.

Themba Quinton Dru Dijane says Stephens must be patient:

"A very good goalkeeper, yes, but I also believe he must continue working hard and remain patient. His time will come; sometimes, coaches have their preferences, which must be respected."

Fabian Ayanda James doesn't rate Stephens:

"I don't think he deserves to be in the national team; he's too average."

Johnny Ndonga wants a response:

"I'm patiently waiting for Broos' response."

Mphahlele Thakgatso agrees:

"I can understand his frustrations."

Sibusiso Jali wants Stephens in the Bafana squad:

“Better than Veli Mothwa.”

Underfire Bafana Bafana goalkeeper gets support

As reported by Briefly News, goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has been backed to improve after costly errors for Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu FC.

Bafana's goalkeeper coach, Grant Johnson, said the player will regain his form between the sticks with more game time.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News