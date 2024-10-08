Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has received several votes ahead of the Lev Yashin Trophy announcement on Monday, 28 October 2024

The Mamelodi Sundowns star has been nominated for the world's best goalkeeper award alongside current holder Emiliano Martínez from Argentina

Football fans across social media gave their support to Williams as he aims to bring the award to Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams has the support of local fans in the running for the Lev Yashin Trophy.

The Bafana Bafana skipper has been nominated for the award, which will be announced at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony on Monday, 28 October 2024.

Bafana Bafana skipper has been backed for a top FIFA award. Image: Alex Grimm/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Williams was nominated for the award after a stellar performance for Sundowns and finishing as the best goalkeeper at the 2024 African Cup of Nations, where Bafana ended third.

Ronwen Williams gets support from football fans

Williams has received several votes for the Lev Yashin Trophy, according to the tweet below:

According to a tweet from the SA government, the Sundowns shot-stopper has received several votes while the call has been made to cast your vote on the official website.

Following his impressive form, Williams attracted interest from overseas clubs but opted to stay in Mzansi by signing a new contract with the PSL champions.

Fans want an African winner

Football fans from across the globe praised Williams on social media, saying the shot-stopper deserves the accolade.

Lerato Motloung is a proud South African:

"I am from South Africa. I am voting for Ronwen Williams."

Okuhle Mfusi gave fans a tip:

"Guys, please vote in French too. We're losing that side."

Temiloluwa Adaramola is a Williams fan:

"Even as a Nigerian, I voted for him to win. He deserves it."

Walter Muhenyeri backed the Bafana skipper:

"He is representing Africa as a whole. Bring it to Africa."

Leonard Matshwenyego admires Williams:

"I'm from Europe but voted for Williams. He's the best."

Zamokuhle Qwabe asked a question:

"What do we win when he wins?"

Joseph KaJosefa Sithole backs the Bafana star:

"Voted for Williams as a proud patriot and sports fanatic."

Mhana Mesha made their vote:

"Done in both English and French."

Will Lebea wants to see the ceremony:

"You guys should get the rights to broadcast the Ballon d'Or Award Ceremony on SABC. Come on, we're well represented as a continent/country this year!"

Makhura Kenneth likes the voting system:

"That's how we should vote during the election. Done voting."

Ronwen Williams dazzles local fans

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams showed off his silky skills with the ball against SuperSport United.

The goalkeeper used quick feet to evade a challenge from SuperSport attacker Gape Moralo, much to the delight of local fans.

