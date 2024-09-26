Despite constant rumours, Stellenbosch FC held on to Fawaaz Basadien and Jayden Adams, much to the delight of coach Steve Barker

The Stellies coach said it was essential to keep the Bafana Bafana duo after they lost three stars to other clubs during the transfer window

Local football fans praised Barker on social media, as they rated the coach as the best in the PSL

Coach Steve Barker said he was glad when the transfer window closed after Stellenbosch FC warded off interest in keeping Jayden Adams and Fawaaz Basadien.

The Winelands side, though, did lose Deano van Rooyen and Iqraam Rayners to PSL rivals while winger Antonio van Wyk moved overseas.

Jayden Adams and Fawaaz Basadien stayed at Stellenbosch FC despite links to PSL rivals. Image: StellenboschFC.

During the transfer window, Adams was constantly linked with PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, while Basadien said he was flattered to be linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

Stellenbosch FC aims to be competitive

Barker speaks about Stellies' plans for the new season in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Barker said the side was determined to keep its star players, and they recently signed young winger Langelihle 'Major' Phili to a senior contract.

Barker said:

"We've done well in keeping Fawaaz and Jaydan, and they showed why we didn't want to let them go. We can be as competitive as any team in the league, so we must hold on to them."

Fans praised Barker

Local football fans admired Barker on social media, calling the Stellies mentor the best coach in Mzansi.

Mhlengi Josta Madlala admires Basadien:

"Fawaaz is one of the best fullbacks on the continent at the moment; the boy is unbelievable and incredible. He plays football like European players; he knows where and when to move, and his movements are similar to those of Josko Gvardiol of Croatia Manchester City."

Prince Mathibela is a fan of Barker:

"Best coach in the PSL by far with the 'small' squad he has."

Mpho Letsoalo said the players wanted to leave:

"Kept against their will, that is."

Noluthando Kaboyellow Sandawana Nqoko congratulated Stellies:

"You've done very well by keeping your key players. Looking forward to a competitive league this season."

Mbeks Lihle respects Barker:

"Hats off to this manager; he should remain where he is."

Stellenbosch FC show pride after winger’s move to Europe

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC is proud of Anotnio van Wyk after the winger secured a move to Austrian side SV Ried.

The winger left Stellenbosch after rising through their ranks and becoming a star player for the side that finished third in the PSL last season.

