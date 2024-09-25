Ronwen Williams showed class in Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Marumo Gallants at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening

The South African goalkeeper saved a penalty kick in the closing stages of the match to keep the scoreline in favour of the Brazilians

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper's performance in the game sparked different reactions from fans on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams has continued to impress in goal for the Brazilians since returning, as he showed goalkeeping heroics in their 4-1 win over Maramo Gallants FC on Tuesday evening.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions won two out of the same number of games this campaign, moving top on the log.

Williams was unable to keep a clean sheet in the game, but he had a good moment when he saved a penalty in the closing stages.

Ronwen Williams saves a penalty during Mamelodi Sundowns victory over Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Photo: Khaled Desouki.

PSL star devices new means to score against Williams

Marumo Gallants were awarded a penalty with few minutes to go in the game, and Gabadinho Mhango stepped up to take it.

The Malawian international failed to convert from the spot as the Bafana Bafana shot-stopper made a brilliant save to keep the scoreline at 4-0.

A few minutes later, Mhango devised another means to score against Williams, as he hit a doubled-legged strike to move the ball past the Yashin Trophy nominee.

The PSL star made up for his misses, but Williams still earned praise from fans for his performance in the game.

Reactions on Mhango vsWilliams

SceloMathanda said:

"A fluke, deflected on his left foot, meaning Ronwen was going to save it."

Sinethe54741382 reacted:

"Mhango is the best trust me."

jika_thobejane wrote:

"That penalty was poor."

Sam2_Mnisi on Mhango's goal:

"It's not a foul when Mhango pushes the defender, but it would have been a penalty had it been the other way round. Referee?"

AfrikanChefZA commented:

"They should've let Monde take that penalty instead of Mhango."

mistarbigles on Williams:

"He stepped off the line."

Williams disgraces SuperSport star with sublime skill

Briefly News earlier reported that Williams embarrassing a SuperSport United star during their tie in the Premier Soccer League.

The move by the Ballon d'Or nominee generated different reactions from fans on social media.

