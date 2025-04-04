A year after his tragic death, the family of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has said they believe his murder was planned

Fleurs died after being shot at a petrol station in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, and the family has planned a day of celebration to mark a year after his death

Local netizens reacted on social media to offer support for the 24-year-old’s family and said they miss the former SuperSport United and Ubuntu Cape Town player

The family of Luke Fleurs said they believe the Kaizer Chiefs defender’s death was planned, a year after his tragic passing.

Fleurs passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, after the Chiefs star was shot at a petrol station in Johannesburg.

The sister of Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs, Sydni, believes his death was planned.

Source: Instagram

After the 24-year-old’s death, several questions arose about the incident and his sister, Sydni, has revealed that the family believe the incident was planned.

Luke Fleurs’ family believe his death was planned

Sydni posted her emotional tribute on Instagram:

On her Instagram account, Sydni, posted a memorial post for her brother and raised several questions about the incident, including the intentions of the passengers in his red Golf GTI.

Sydni posted:

“Today I find myself wondering. I wonder how long it took them to plan this [ and yes we believe it was planned]. I wonder what was the reason to actually sit down and plot your death . I wonder if they personally knew you. I wonder why your ‘friends’ ran away. Are you mad at them? You were so strong and sturdy in stature, but knowing that you fell that night - with no one to catch you, breaks my heart bra. Did it hurt? Did you cry? Did you call out for any of us? Did you call out to the Almighty?”

The family have planned a day of celebration, according to Instagram:

Fluers’ death rocked the football world

Following Fleurs’ death, tributes poured in from all over Mzansi and the football world, while the family will celebrate his life in his hometown, Mitchells Plain on Saturday, 5 April 2025.

Six suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, and the trial is set to resume on Monday, 21 July, after they were denied bail in following their arrest.

Before his death, Fleurs rose through the ranks at Ubuntu before moving to SuperSport, where his performances caught the eye of Soweto giants Chiefs and led to a transfer in 2023.

Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs was tragically killed in 2024.

Source: Instagram

Fans miss Chiefs star Fleurs

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they miss Fleurs and have offered their support to his family.

Chanteljoshua_14 sent their love:

“We love you so so much.”

Material_lingas misses Fleurs:

“Mr Smile, hope heaven is treating you good my guy.”

Badgyel_jads is sad:

“We love and miss you, Lukey.”

Keneilwekene18 hopes for justice:

“I pray for your brother, hope that he gets his justice.”

Itsss_chante offered support:

“Sending you lots of love, Syd.”

Kaizer Chiefs honour Luke Fleurs by retiring his jersey

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs honoured Luke Fleurs by retiring the number 26 jersey following his tragic death on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

The 24-year-old Fleurs was shot and killed at a petrol station after moving to Chiefs in 2023 following impressive displays for SuperSport United.

