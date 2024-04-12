The Naturena-based football club Kaizer Chiefs have honoured the late Luke Fleurs

The football player Luke Fleurs who was murdered during a hijacking, was honoured by his soccer club as they retired his number 26 jersey

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the Amakhosi decision, others applauded them for doing this, and others questioned the decision

Kaizer Chiefs retires the jersey number 26, which was Luke Fleurs's. Image: @lukefleurs

Source: Instagram

The 25-year-old soccer player Luke Fleurs who was brutally murdered by hijackers who stole his car, will be honoured in a sweet way by his club Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs retire jersey number 26 in honour of Luke Fleurs

As the football industry still mourns the death of their own Luke Fleurs. The Naturena-based football club Kaizer Chiefs recently made headlines once again after news that they would be honouring the late 24-year-old who was brutally murdered by retiring his jersey number 26.

@UnplayableZA posted the news on their Twitter (X) page about this honour to the late player and wrote:

"@KaizerChiefs will retire jersey number 26 in honour of the late #LukeFleurs. #UNPLAYABLE."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Kaizer Chiefs' honour

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the Amakhosi decision, others applauded them for doing this, and others questioned the decision. See some of the comments below:

@SocietyNews commented:

"Strange considering he hadn't even made an official debut. So how many jersey no retired at Chiefs so far (consider CAF squads 26+)? Granded it's their prerogative but could name training ground stand or access road to training centre or related annual CSI project in his honour."

@SollyMongs wrote:

"So they will retire every jersey when their player lose life? Did he even play an official game? This doesn't make sense at all."

@sabelostorm applauded:

"Thank you Kaizer Chiefs."

@FreeSpirit_04 said:

"They couldn't honour the boy with a win - even against Chippa, now they're retiring jerseys."

@Diwewem defend the club:

"You can't decide how best the club should honour him. There is nothing strange about this."

@Khumbu_M mentioned:

"Why retire it when he has not even played wearing it?"

@Tom47096338 commented:

"They had to find a way to honour the player and tragically lost his life but there would always be some negativity, well done Kaizer Chiefs."

Kaizer Chiefs fans looking forward to Luke Fleurs' debut

As reported by Briefly News, Luke Fleurs moved to Kaizer Chiefs from SuperSport United at the start of the current season, and fans were looking forward to him making his debut.

Fleurs represented Ubuntu Cape Town and SuperSport United, while he also represented South Africa at the U17 and U23 levels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News