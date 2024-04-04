Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has reacted to the passing of soccer player Luke Fleurs

Zizi Kodwa sent his condolences to the Kaizer Chiefs defender's family and condemned the violence in the country

The soccer star was shot during a botched hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on Wednesday

The sports fraternity mourns the tragic passing of Luke Fleurs. Minister Zizi Kodwa has sent out his condolences to his family.

Minister Zizi Kodwa condemns violence in SA after the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Lefty Shivambu via Getty Images

Zizi Kodwa calls out crime in South Africa

Reacting to the heartbreaking news of the sports star's passing, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa sent a heartfelt message.

Zizi Kodwa condemned how the Kaizer Chiefs defender died, calling out the violent crime in South Africa. On X, Kodwa wrote:

"I am saddened by the passing of @KaizerChiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs. I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family, and the entire South African football fraternity."

Luke Fleur's cause of death

According to a statement by Kaizer Chiefs, the soccer star was shot during a botched hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

IOL reports that the incident took place in Honeydew, and Fleurs was filling up his petrol on 14th Avenue. Fleurs was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told the news publication that Fleurs was attacked by two armed men who were driving a white BMW 1 Series.

Fleurs took a bullet to the chest.

Mzansi mourns passing of Luke

Under the Minister's tweet, Mzansi expressed shock that such violence continues to take place in the country, especially in public areas.

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@khosi_32855 exclaimed

"Yhooo! Criminals are doing as they wish in this Country, it's so sad to lose an innocent soul just like that. REST EASY KHOSI."

@moflavadj shared:

"This is heartbreaking. So much hope for his career and hoping Chiefs was a step in that direction. Condolences."

BhekiMahlase17 expressed:

"You members don't care about this country all you want to send condolences while communities suffer from crime this VIP that you are getting must be taken away from you so that you can feel how people are doing with the crime in your country."

@dramadelinquent said:

"Your comrade Cele is useless that’s why we live in such a crime infested country."

