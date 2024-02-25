A Johannesburg doctor was hijacked and robbed on the N3 highway near Vosloorus on Saturday night

The man was travelling from Newcastle to Johannesburg when he was stopped by five men in a white double cab with blue lights

Three men were dressed in police uniforms and robbed the doctor of his Mercedes Benz vehicle as well as jewellery, medical equipment, and an undisclosed amount of cash

A doctor was robbed and abandoned in a field by individuals disguised as police officers during a hijacking.

Source: Getty Images

A Johannesburg doctor was left in a maize field after he was hijacked of his Mercedes Benz and other belongings on the N3 highway.

Fake cops target doctor

The suspects pulled him over while he was travelling from Newcastle to Johannesburg when he was stopped by five men in a white double cab with blue lights.

According to News24, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said:

"The suspects took the doctor into a maize field where they robbed him. Two men held him captive while others went to an ATM to withdraw money from his account.

A case of car hijacking, kidnapping, and armed robbery has been opened for investigation. Police are searching for the suspects."

Masondo added that the doctor was left in the maize field but was able to walk to the main road where he was assisted by a passing car and helped to call the police.

Fake cop saga raises concerns

People across the country have raised concerns over the rising crime rate in the country. Many voiced in this day and age they can trust no one as anyone can act as a cop.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Karyn said:

"Who do we trust?"

@AdendorffDarren shared:

"Soon them fake folks might get gunned down soon if they try this again."

@Samvv voiced:

"What is happening in our country now, this is becoming ridiculous."

@Lanag commented:

"How do they get these uniforms, its getting very scary now"

North West police arrest fake cop

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a man who was caught red-handed for impersonating a police officer to extort a bribe.

The accused tried to get R3 000 out of a man implicated in a theft case in exchange for making the docket disappear.

The man was arrested after North West police went undercover in a sting operation in Rustenburg.

