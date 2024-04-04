Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to visit the community of Mariannhill following the shootout, which left nine suspects dead

Many Mariannhill residents said they were reluctant to report criminality as they did not want to be targeted by the offenders

Many South Africans applauded KZN's Police Commissioner for his efforts and called for the Police Minister to hand over the reins

Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Mariannhill in KZN after a recent shootout highlights the escalating levels of criminality in the area. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to engage residents of Mariannhill near Durban regarding their safety concerns on 4 April 2024.

Bheki Cele visits Mariannhill

The Minister's visit follows the recent shooting involving police officers, which left nine suspected criminals dead.

It is believed that the group was behind numerous crimes in the community, and the police followed a tip-off on their whereabouts on the morning of 3 April 2024.

When the officers arrived in the area, they heard gunshots, and the shootout ensued.

Mariannhill residents on crime

According to EWN, the community of Mariannhill was being terrorised by criminality.

The community of Mariannhill told SABC News that they no longer report crimes for fear of being victimised by the perpetrators.

Some community members had reportedly abandoned their homes due to the escalating crime and lawlessness in that area.

South Africans applaud the police but shun the Minister

Netizens have hailed KwaZulu-Natal's Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi but were not pleased with the Minister's decision to visit the area.

Pholoho said:

"Unnecessary."

THESE NUTZ added:

"Bheki Cele is angry that KZN's Provincial Police Commissioner is doing great things and the whole country is happy with his work."

TaLundiz commented:

"Yhoo this Minister and visits."

Bankz

"Now that we here, we need Bheki Cele out and that dude from KZN to step in. Bheki gets paid and people keep dying, that doesn’t sound like a fair trade to me."

Dr FixSA, PhD

"Why is Bheki Cele still a minister whilst we have Gen. Mkhwanazi who is game changer?"

