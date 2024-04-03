Gun-wielding assailants charged a church in Vosloorus and shot and killed one congregant and injured two others

The group of men reportedly robbed the congregants of their cellphones and made off with R400 of tithe money

Police revealed that four gunmen were involved and have opened cases of murder, attempted murder, business robbery and house robbery

One woman was shot dead, while the pastor and another congregant were critically injured during a robbery at a church in Vosloorus.

A group of men killed one person and left two others critically injured at the Vision of God Church in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on 31 March 2024.

Assailants rob congregants at gunpoint

Eyewitnesses said the men entered the premises and shot and killed a woman who tried to warn the congregation about the assailants.

According to TimesLIVE, the pastor rushed to close the door to block the intruders, but he, too, was shot.

The men then instructed congregants to lie on the floor before stealing their cellphones, R400 tithe money and shooting another church member who was preparing food in the kitchen.

Police open murder and attempted murder cases

Gauteng police said a preliminary probe has revealed that four gunmen were involved in the attack.

According to News24, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a case of murder, attempted murder, business robbery and house robbery had been opened.

Ekurhuleni's Thatha Zonke Anti-Crime Unit revealed that security personnel and intelligence officers were following information to help them find the culprits.

South Africans' views on the brutal church attack

Many netizens shared their concerns about the brazen crime.

MakeSss asked:

“ What is happening to our country?”

SK_MANV said:

“These criminals are so heartless, their consciousness is completely dead .”

Mkhulu Bae commented:

“Crime in South Africa is being done without shame. I mean, when did we get to robbing churches and killing people inside churches? Churches are meant to be safe spots for everyone...not hotspots for crime of this magnitude.”

GWYVARAadded:

“Tell me these are not candidates for Death Penalty.”

Patriot101 concluded:

“There is going to come a time where the ordinary South African is going to arm themselves to the teeth, form groups and co-ops and start hunting down criminals.”

